SCMP
A concern group has warned that the transport plans for the new islands will create a chaos in other parts of the city. Photo: Winson Wong
Society

HK$624 billion Lantau reclamation project will cause traffic chaos in rest of Hong Kong, warns transport expert

  • Ronald Taylor says lack of link between man-made islands and Kowloon could cause misery for commuters
  • Government study predicts up to 1.1 million people could flood into city on daily basis from new metropolis
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 5:53pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 5:53pm, 20 May, 2019

A concern group has warned that the transport plans for the new islands will create a chaos in other parts of the city. Photo: Winson Wong
