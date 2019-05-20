Part of Cathay Pacific’s new ad campaign is displayed at the MTR station in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
MTR Corp attempts to salvage reputation as it issues mea culpa in face of outrage over Hong Kong same-sex advert ban
- Operator says it is fully committed to equal opportunities and ‘does not tolerate discrimination on any grounds’
- But questions remain over whether banned advert will now be displayed at city’s train stations
Topic | LGBTI
Cathay Pacific’s ad campaign is displayed on giant LCD screens at the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
Cathay Pacific advert showing same-sex couple banned from Hong Kong’s MTR and airport
- Visual showing two men strolling hand in hand along a beach was part of Move Beyond rebrand and intended to highlight airline’s attitude towards diversity
- Sources say LGBT advert was only one from campaign not being shown at prime locations across Hong Kong, including major interchange stations on rail network
Topic | Cathay Pacific
