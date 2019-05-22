Back row left to right: General manager Kenneth Choi and senior operation manager Glenn Chang with some of their employees at the Gingko House Restaurant in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Winson Wong
Social enterprise helps senior citizens in Hong Kong to start new careers in its restaurants
- Gingko House has hired more than 3,000 elderly workers in the past 15 years
- Its employees include retired teachers, civil servants and office workers
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
