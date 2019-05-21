Channels

The Housing Society’s scheme allows subsidised flat owners to rent spare rooms to needy families. Photo: Felix Wong
Society

Proposed changes to a scheme which allows needy Hongkongers to rent spare rooms may cover almost 400,000 subsidised flats

  • The response to the scheme launched in September has been lacklustre
  • Only 13 owners have applied to rent out their spare rooms
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Naomi Ng

Naomi Ng  

Published: 8:56pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 8:56pm, 21 May, 2019


