Howard Chan says the public’s response to the Cathay Pacific adverts has not been negative. Photo: Robert Ng
Model in Cathay Pacific’s banned same-sex advert proud of his role and says big firms may have misjudged Hong Kong public’s attitude to sexual orientation
- Howard Chan, 38, said he was shocked Hong Kong companies could not accommodate such a subtle message
- City’s airport and rail giant MTR did a U-turn on ban after rush of support from public
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific’s new LGBT-friendly advertisement. The advert was banned by MTR Corp and Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Airport Authority joins MTR Corp in reversing ban on Cathay Pacific same-sex ad after LGBT outcry
- MTR Corp to allow advert of same-sex couple at metro stations
- Airport Authority quickly follows suit in overturning ban
