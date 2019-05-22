Channels

Howard Chan says the public’s response to the Cathay Pacific adverts has not been negative. Photo: Robert Ng
Society

Model in Cathay Pacific’s banned same-sex advert proud of his role and says big firms may have misjudged Hong Kong public’s attitude to sexual orientation

  • Howard Chan, 38, said he was shocked Hong Kong companies could not accommodate such a subtle message
  • City’s airport and rail giant MTR did a U-turn on ban after rush of support from public
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 8:00am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 8:09am, 22 May, 2019

Cathay Pacific’s new LGBT-friendly advertisement. The advert was banned by MTR Corp and Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Handout
Transport

Hong Kong’s Airport Authority joins MTR Corp in reversing ban on Cathay Pacific same-sex ad after LGBT outcry

  • MTR Corp to allow advert of same-sex couple at metro stations
  • Airport Authority quickly follows suit in overturning ban
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
SCMP

Danny Lee  

Phila Siu  

Published: 11:17am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 21 May, 2019

Cathay Pacific’s new LGBT-friendly advertisement. The advert was banned by MTR Corp and Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Handout
