Pro-democracy lawmaker Wu Chi-wai, center, scuffles with security guards at the Legislative Council on May 11. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s Equal Opportunities Commission to study complaints about Wu Chi-wai, who yelled profanity at Chief Executive Carrie Lam
- Watchdog to re-examine whether Democratic Party leader Wu Chi-wai’s insult breached the Sex Discrimination Ordinance
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Pro-democracy lawmaker Wu Chi-wai, center, scuffles with security guards at the Legislative Council on May 11. Photo: AP