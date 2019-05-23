Firefighters douse the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in the New Territories, killing the pilot. Photo: Hong Kong Police Force.
Hong Kong Aviation Club grounds all flights as investigation into helicopter pilot’s death gets under way
- Club president expresses condolences to family of married father of three Andrew Wong
- Lawyer died when helicopter crashed into hillside in New Territories
Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Accident investigators stand near the wreckage of the helicopter near to Kadoorie Farm in Pat Heung, Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
Investigators return to scene of deadly helicopter crash as questions remain over Hong Kong pilot’s final moments
- Witnesses give contradictory statements as to what happened as 130 police officers scour crash site for clues
- Aircraft is believed to have been a Robinson R44 that was owned by Hong Kong Aviation Club
