Firefighters douse the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in the New Territories, killing the pilot. Photo: Hong Kong Police Force.
Society

Hong Kong Aviation Club grounds all flights as investigation into helicopter pilot’s death gets under way

  • Club president expresses condolences to family of married father of three Andrew Wong
  • Lawyer died when helicopter crashed into hillside in New Territories
Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Naomi Ng

Naomi Ng  

Published: 12:20pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 1:11pm, 23 May, 2019

Firefighters douse the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in the New Territories, killing the pilot. Photo: Hong Kong Police Force.
Accident investigators stand near the wreckage of the helicopter near to Kadoorie Farm in Pat Heung, Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Investigators return to scene of deadly helicopter crash as questions remain over Hong Kong pilot’s final moments

  • Witnesses give contradictory statements as to what happened as 130 police officers scour crash site for clues
  • Aircraft is believed to have been a Robinson R44 that was owned by Hong Kong Aviation Club
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 7:18pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 8:38am, 21 May, 2019

Accident investigators stand near the wreckage of the helicopter near to Kadoorie Farm in Pat Heung, Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
