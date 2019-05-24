Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hongkongers on Friday protest at Wu Chung House in Wan Chai against a government plan to improve residential care services for the elderly and disabled. Photo: Winson Wong
Society

Elderly and disabled Hong Kong residents protest against ‘cosmetic’ government plan to improve conditions at care homes

  • Recommendations include raising space to 3 square metres per resident
  • Lawmaker blasts proposal as ‘far from meeting basic needs’
Topic |   Ageing society
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 7:38pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 7:48pm, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hongkongers on Friday protest at Wu Chung House in Wan Chai against a government plan to improve residential care services for the elderly and disabled. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.