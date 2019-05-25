Sean Mann (L), the Student of the Year Grand Prize winner, and Ngan Yu-ching, winner of the Best Improvement category on Saturday. Photo: Edmond So
South China Morning Post honours academic excellence and community service at 38th annual Student of the Year Awards
- Sean Mann of the Diocesan Boys' School was grand prize winner
- Daisy Ngan of Buddhist Fat Ho Memorial College a winner in the Best Improvement category
Topic | Hong Kong youth
