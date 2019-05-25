Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sean Mann (L), the Student of the Year Grand Prize winner, and Ngan Yu-ching, winner of the Best Improvement category on Saturday. Photo: Edmond So
Society

South China Morning Post honours academic excellence and community service at 38th annual Student of the Year Awards

  • Sean Mann of the Diocesan Boys' School was grand prize winner
  • Daisy Ngan of Buddhist Fat Ho Memorial College a winner in the Best Improvement category
Topic |   Hong Kong youth
Rachel Leung

Rachel Leung  

Published: 8:15pm, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 8:42pm, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sean Mann (L), the Student of the Year Grand Prize winner, and Ngan Yu-ching, winner of the Best Improvement category on Saturday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.