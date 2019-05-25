Tommy Jai and Po Po G run a BDSM class out of a building in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Pleasure and pain all part of the service for BDSM couple teaching Hongkongers about another side of sexual desire
- From giving up control to exploring someone’s desires, the class is proving to be something of a hit
- But experts caution about the risk of abuse and those in the know say safety and consent is an important part of any role play
Topic | Sex and relationships
Tommy Jai and Po Po G run a BDSM class out of a building in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: K.Y. Cheng