Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s vision would see the reclamation of some 1,700 hectares in the sea off Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong
Society

Hong Kong leader’s vision for new city off coast of Lantau Island moves a step closer after lawmakers approve HK$550 million impact study

  • Public Works Subcommittee approves funding for assessment that would take almost two years to complete
  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s dream is to build artificial islands covering some 1,700 hectares
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Naomi Ng

Naomi Ng  

Published: 9:23pm, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 9:47pm, 25 May, 2019

