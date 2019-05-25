Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s vision would see the reclamation of some 1,700 hectares in the sea off Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader’s vision for new city off coast of Lantau Island moves a step closer after lawmakers approve HK$550 million impact study
- Public Works Subcommittee approves funding for assessment that would take almost two years to complete
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s dream is to build artificial islands covering some 1,700 hectares
