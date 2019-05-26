Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cleo Lo (left) and Kitty Choi share a kiss in front of the Cathay Pacific advert displayed in Hong Kong’s Central station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Society

Controversial same-sex advert finally goes on display in Hong Kong as one lawmaker prepares to rail against ‘chilling effect’ gay rights movement is having on city

  • Cathay Pacific advert part of new ‘Move Beyond’ marketing campaign had been banned by metro and airport operators
  • Public outcry saw MTR Corporation and Airport Authority reverse decision and poster is now up at city’s stations
Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 1:00pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 1:44pm, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cleo Lo (left) and Kitty Choi share a kiss in front of the Cathay Pacific advert displayed in Hong Kong’s Central station. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cathay Pacific’s ad campaign is displayed on giant LCD screens at the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Cathay Pacific advert showing same-sex couple banned from Hong Kong’s MTR and airport

  • Visual showing two men strolling hand in hand along a beach was part of Move Beyond rebrand and intended to highlight airline’s attitude towards diversity
  • Sources say LGBT advert was only one from campaign not being shown at prime locations across Hong Kong, including major interchange stations on rail network
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 8:00am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 2:20pm, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cathay Pacific’s ad campaign is displayed on giant LCD screens at the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.