Cleo Lo (left) and Kitty Choi share a kiss in front of the Cathay Pacific advert displayed in Hong Kong’s Central station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Controversial same-sex advert finally goes on display in Hong Kong as one lawmaker prepares to rail against ‘chilling effect’ gay rights movement is having on city
- Cathay Pacific advert part of new ‘Move Beyond’ marketing campaign had been banned by metro and airport operators
- Public outcry saw MTR Corporation and Airport Authority reverse decision and poster is now up at city’s stations
Cathay Pacific’s ad campaign is displayed on giant LCD screens at the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
Cathay Pacific advert showing same-sex couple banned from Hong Kong’s MTR and airport
- Visual showing two men strolling hand in hand along a beach was part of Move Beyond rebrand and intended to highlight airline’s attitude towards diversity
- Sources say LGBT advert was only one from campaign not being shown at prime locations across Hong Kong, including major interchange stations on rail network
