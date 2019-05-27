Paul Chan has woven various strands of the city’s heritage into different narratives. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Co-founder of walking tours firm helping preserve Hong Kong’s heritage one step at a time
- Paul Chan believes locals and people from other parts of the world are still interested in discovering another side of the former British colony
- He co-founded Walk in Hong Kong in 2013, organising small-group walking tours around old neighbourhoods
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
Paul Chan has woven various strands of the city’s heritage into different narratives. Photo: K.Y. Cheng