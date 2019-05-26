Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Law Chi-kwong said rental subsidies would mainly benefit landlords. Photo: Edmond So
Society

24,000 of Hong Kong’s poorest households set to get subsidy of up to HK$10,000 to help revamp subdivided flats

  • Welfare chief Law Chi-kwong says the HK$290 million scheme is a better measure than providing rental support
  • But critics say the proposal does not cover enough low-income families and will fail to ease hardship
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 11:00pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 11:22pm, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Law Chi-kwong said rental subsidies would mainly benefit landlords. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.