Law Chi-kwong said rental subsidies would mainly benefit landlords. Photo: Edmond So
24,000 of Hong Kong’s poorest households set to get subsidy of up to HK$10,000 to help revamp subdivided flats
- Welfare chief Law Chi-kwong says the HK$290 million scheme is a better measure than providing rental support
- But critics say the proposal does not cover enough low-income families and will fail to ease hardship
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Law Chi-kwong said rental subsidies would mainly benefit landlords. Photo: Edmond So