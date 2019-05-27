Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The bus struck the scaffolding on the pavement’s edge at the junction of Queen’s Road East and Tai Wong Street East in Wan Chai. Photo: Facebook
Society

12 young children injured by flying shards of glass in Hong Kong as school bus crashes into scaffolding

  • Pupils, aged eight to 10, taken to hospital with minor injuries after accident in Wan Chai on Monday afternoon
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 5:20pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 5:37pm, 27 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The bus struck the scaffolding on the pavement’s edge at the junction of Queen’s Road East and Tai Wong Street East in Wan Chai. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.