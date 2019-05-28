Channels

Stephen Chu Yiu-wai, a professor at the University of Hong Kong, has dedicated himself to preserving the lyrics to local pop songs. Photo: Nora Tam
Society

University of Hong Kong professor of local culture hits all the right notes as Canto-pop historian

  • Stephen Chu has spent decades learning the words of city’s popular music
  • He recently co-edited a volume of lyrics included in local literature collection
Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 10:11am, 28 May, 2019

Paul Chan has woven various strands of the city’s heritage into different narratives. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Society

Co-founder of walking tours firm helping preserve Hong Kong’s heritage one step at a time

  • Paul Chan believes locals and people from other parts of the world are still interested in discovering another side of the former British colony
  • He co-founded Walk in Hong Kong in 2013, organising small-group walking tours around old neighbourhoods
Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 27 May, 2019

