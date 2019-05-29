Gary Wong has been nominated for a Spirit of Hong Kong Award for his EqualAccess app. Photo: Tory Ho
Google Maps inspired QBS boss to create technology to help city’s visually impaired find their way around, earning him a Spirit of Hong Kong Award nomination
- Gary Wong’s firm has developed EqualAccess navigation system that can be linked to a smartphone
- It uses wireless and Bluetooth technologies and enables organisations to share location information
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
