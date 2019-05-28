Louis Ng (left), the deputy director of Leisure and Cultural Services Department, and Chan Ki-hung, head the department’s Museums Projects and Development, in 2017. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong arts executive Louis Ng named director of Hong Kong Palace Museum set to open in West Kowloon in 2022
- Louis Ng appointed director of city’s version of the Palace Museum in Beijing.
- Ng began career in museums in 1988, leading many major projects
Topic | West Kowloon Cultural District
