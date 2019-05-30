Spirit of Hong Kong Awards nominee Darlie Lau, with a miniature model of Rehabao, a robot he designed to help the elderly. Photo: Edmond So
Meet ‘Rehabao’, the smiling robot that helps Hong Kong’s elderly patients recover from stroke
- Device is aimed at easing loneliness of those with lack of human interaction in rehabilitation
- Especially aimed at users who cannot commute to care facilities
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards nominee Darlie Lau, with a miniature model of Rehabao, a robot he designed to help the elderly. Photo: Edmond So
Gary Wong has been nominated for a Spirit of Hong Kong Award for his EqualAccess app. Photo: Tory Ho
Google Maps inspired QBS boss to create technology to help city’s visually impaired find their way around, earning him a Spirit of Hong Kong Award nomination
- Gary Wong’s firm has developed EqualAccess navigation system that can be linked to a smartphone
- It uses wireless and Bluetooth technologies and enables organisations to share location information
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
Gary Wong has been nominated for a Spirit of Hong Kong Award for his EqualAccess app. Photo: Tory Ho