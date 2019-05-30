Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Spirit of Hong Kong Awards nominee Darlie Lau, with a miniature model of Rehabao, a robot he designed to help the elderly. Photo: Edmond So
Society

Meet ‘Rehabao’, the smiling robot that helps Hong Kong’s elderly patients recover from stroke

  • Device is aimed at easing loneliness of those with lack of human interaction in rehabilitation
  • Especially aimed at users who cannot commute to care facilities
Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 10:46am, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Spirit of Hong Kong Awards nominee Darlie Lau, with a miniature model of Rehabao, a robot he designed to help the elderly. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
Gary Wong has been nominated for a Spirit of Hong Kong Award for his EqualAccess app. Photo: Tory Ho
Society

Google Maps inspired QBS boss to create technology to help city’s visually impaired find their way around, earning him a Spirit of Hong Kong Award nomination

  • Gary Wong’s firm has developed EqualAccess navigation system that can be linked to a smartphone
  • It uses wireless and Bluetooth technologies and enables organisations to share location information
Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Gary Wong has been nominated for a Spirit of Hong Kong Award for his EqualAccess app. Photo: Tory Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.