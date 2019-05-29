Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Henry Tang Ying-yen, chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, attends a ceremony at the new Freespace venue. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Society

Hong Kong artists bemoan high cost of renting new venue in West Kowloon Cultural District, but officials say HK$63,000 weekly rent is reasonable

  • New facility will be second landmark performing venue after Xiqu Centre
  • Site will feature one of the city’s biggest black box theatres
Topic |   West Kowloon Cultural District
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 7:08pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 8:03pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Henry Tang Ying-yen, chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, attends a ceremony at the new Freespace venue. Photo: Sam Tsang.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.