Henry Tang Ying-yen, chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, attends a ceremony at the new Freespace venue. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Hong Kong artists bemoan high cost of renting new venue in West Kowloon Cultural District, but officials say HK$63,000 weekly rent is reasonable
- New facility will be second landmark performing venue after Xiqu Centre
- Site will feature one of the city’s biggest black box theatres
Topic | West Kowloon Cultural District
Henry Tang Ying-yen, chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, attends a ceremony at the new Freespace venue. Photo: Sam Tsang.