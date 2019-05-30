Subsidised homes in recent years have drawn keen interest with as many as 50 people vying for each flat. Photo: May Tse
Noise-reducing balconies and large storage spaces do not deter Hong Kong buyers seeking flats under Home Ownership Scheme
- Housing Authority starts accepting applications for flats in six estates across the city
- Land shortage means authorities resort to unusual designs to pack as many flats as they can into urban space
Topic | Hong Kong housing
