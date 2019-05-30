A display at the government’s Smart Lab in Cyberport. Photo: Sam Tsang
New Hong Kong Smart Lab opens with aim of allowing tech start-ups to pitch ideas that can be used to improve public services
- Smart Government Innovation Lab will focus on finding products such as big data analytics, blockchain and robotics from firms, especially local start-ups
- Lab has also set up a website, where problems from government agencies that need solving will be outlined
Topic | Technology
A display at the government’s Smart Lab in Cyberport. Photo: Sam Tsang