Matrix Suen, 29, works in the construction industry and has been on the receiving end of cruel jokes about his sexual orientation. Photo: Jonathan Wong
While Taiwan has legalised same-sex marriage, Hong Kong is still struggling with workplace discrimination against LGBT staff – is the city ready for change?
- Construction worker suffers cruel teasing from colleagues, while woman believes she was overlooked for managerial role
- New EOC chairman Ricky Chu has made anti-discrimination initiatives to protect members of LGBT community a top priority
Howard Chan says the public’s response to the Cathay Pacific adverts has not been negative. Photo: Robert Ng
Model in Cathay Pacific’s banned same-sex advert proud of his role and says big firms may have misjudged Hong Kong public’s attitude to sexual orientation
- Howard Chan, 38, said he was shocked Hong Kong companies could not accommodate such a subtle message
- City’s airport and rail giant MTR did a U-turn on ban after rush of support from public
Howard Chan says the public’s response to the Cathay Pacific adverts has not been negative. Photo: Robert Ng