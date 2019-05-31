Eighteen children aged 11 to 17 killed themselves in Hong Kong over a two-year period. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong children overwhelmed by academic pressure, with suicide accounting for a third of young unnatural deaths, government review of Coroner’s Court cases reveals
- School work and relationship issues are among the main factors in 18 suicides over a two-year period
- Over 120 children and teenagers in the city killed themselves between 2006 and 2015
Topic | Hong Kong schools
Eighteen children aged 11 to 17 killed themselves in Hong Kong over a two-year period. Photo: Handout