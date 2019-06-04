Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Piles of waste paper sitting at the Public Cargo Working Area on Wing Shun Street in Tsuen Wan. Recycle Materials and Re-production Business General Association announced to stop collecting waste paper today. 15SEP17 SCMP/ Sam Tsang
Society

Hong Kong braced for cardboard pile-ups as recycling price falls in response to a major factory slashing payments and US-China trade war

  • Recycling industry warns of plan by huge paper plant on mainland to offer HK$600 per tonne to city exporters, a drop of 45% on December
  • Price crash risks putting companies and street workers out of business, as well as causing chaos on streets with mounting waste
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 8:24pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:23pm, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Piles of waste paper sitting at the Public Cargo Working Area on Wing Shun Street in Tsuen Wan. Recycle Materials and Re-production Business General Association announced to stop collecting waste paper today. 15SEP17 SCMP/ Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.