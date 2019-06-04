Piles of waste paper sitting at the Public Cargo Working Area on Wing Shun Street in Tsuen Wan. Recycle Materials and Re-production Business General Association announced to stop collecting waste paper today. 15SEP17 SCMP/ Sam Tsang
Hong Kong braced for cardboard pile-ups as recycling price falls in response to a major factory slashing payments and US-China trade war
- Recycling industry warns of plan by huge paper plant on mainland to offer HK$600 per tonne to city exporters, a drop of 45% on December
- Price crash risks putting companies and street workers out of business, as well as causing chaos on streets with mounting waste
