Wong Yue-ching’s determination to overcome the physical challenges to win table tennis medals is being recognised in this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Table tennis star from United Christian College in Hong Kong proves Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis is no barrier to sporting success
- Iron weights on ping pong paddles help Wong Yue-ching, 15, win medal haul in Dubai tournaments
- Now the schoolgirl’s will to succeed and help others earns her a Spirit of Hong Kong Award nomination
Rainbow Pang is a student from the Heung Yee Kuk Yuen Long District Secondary School. Photo: Nora Tam
Teenager’s desire to raise city’s social conscience earns her Spirit of Hong Kong Award nomination
- Rainbow Pang up in youth category for her volunteer work
- The 17-year-old has desire to help children with disabilities and special educational needs
