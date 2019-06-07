Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wong Yue-ching’s determination to overcome the physical challenges to win table tennis medals is being recognised in this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Society

Table tennis star from United Christian College in Hong Kong proves Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis is no barrier to sporting success

  • Iron weights on ping pong paddles help Wong Yue-ching, 15, win medal haul in Dubai tournaments
  • Now the schoolgirl’s will to succeed and help others earns her a Spirit of Hong Kong Award nomination
Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 7 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wong Yue-ching’s determination to overcome the physical challenges to win table tennis medals is being recognised in this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Rainbow Pang is a student from the Heung Yee Kuk Yuen Long District Secondary School. Photo: Nora Tam
Society

Teenager’s desire to raise city’s social conscience earns her Spirit of Hong Kong Award nomination

  • Rainbow Pang up in youth category for her volunteer work
  • The 17-year-old has desire to help children with disabilities and special educational needs
Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rainbow Pang is a student from the Heung Yee Kuk Yuen Long District Secondary School. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.