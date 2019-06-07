The ancient rock carving at Cape Collinson that has been proposed for monument status. Photo: Handout
Bronze Age rock carving at Cape Collinson could be declared monument, according to Hong Kong government proposal
- The artefact, which is thought to be 3,000 years old, is the ninth such prehistoric carving discovered in the territory
- Little is known about who created the carving or when exactly it was made
