The issue of cross-border pupils has for more than a decade been a thorny one for authorities. Photo: SCMP
Society

Born in Hong Kong but living on the mainland: for the city’s cross-border commuter schoolchildren, obstacles to development remain

  • The 28,000 pupils who cross the border to attend school in Hong Kong each day have trouble accessing services and often miss out on extracurricular activities
  • Social workers and schools speak of frustration in trying to help needy pupils living on the mainland because of a lack of jurisdiction
Topic |   City Weekend
Peace Chiu

Published: 8:00am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:21am, 8 Jun, 2019

A view of the Liantang and Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point from above. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

New road linking Hong Kong with mainland China to open this month as work on HK$33.7 billion border crossing enters final stages

  • Heung Yuen Wai Highway that will connect new border control point with Fanling Highway to take traffic from May 26
  • Infrastructure project a key part of Greater Bay Area plan
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
SCMP

Ng Kang-chung  

Kanis Leung  

Published: 9:59am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 17 May, 2019

