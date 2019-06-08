The issue of cross-border pupils has for more than a decade been a thorny one for authorities. Photo: SCMP
Born in Hong Kong but living on the mainland: for the city’s cross-border commuter schoolchildren, obstacles to development remain
- The 28,000 pupils who cross the border to attend school in Hong Kong each day have trouble accessing services and often miss out on extracurricular activities
- Social workers and schools speak of frustration in trying to help needy pupils living on the mainland because of a lack of jurisdiction
Topic | City Weekend
A view of the Liantang and Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point from above. Photo: Winson Wong
New road linking Hong Kong with mainland China to open this month as work on HK$33.7 billion border crossing enters final stages
- Heung Yuen Wai Highway that will connect new border control point with Fanling Highway to take traffic from May 26
- Infrastructure project a key part of Greater Bay Area plan
Topic | Greater Bay Area
