Fung Heung-lan, 70, a fish farmer in Tai Sang Wai, Yuen Long has been nominated for a Spirit of Hong Kong Spirit of Culture Award. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The Yuen Long woman keeping the flame of Hong Kong’s fish farming culture alive for future generations
- Fung Heung-lan has been running a farm with her husband for many years and helps promote the preservation of the city’s fish ponds
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
Fung Heung-lan, 70, a fish farmer in Tai Sang Wai, Yuen Long has been nominated for a Spirit of Hong Kong Spirit of Culture Award. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Kathleen Ho and Stan Shea, from the Bloom Association, pictured with volunteers pose for a photograph on a junk boat at Sai Kung Pier, want to see a wider appreciation of fish in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong marine life under-valued, says Bloom Association boss, who wants fish to be seen as more than just food
- Environmentalists are mapping populations of reef fish in bid to increase the number of protected areas around Hong Kong
- Volunteers diving deep to showcase the oceans to help preserve them for generations
Topic | City Weekend
Kathleen Ho and Stan Shea, from the Bloom Association, pictured with volunteers pose for a photograph on a junk boat at Sai Kung Pier, want to see a wider appreciation of fish in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong