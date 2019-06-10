Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Fung Heung-lan, 70, a fish farmer in Tai Sang Wai, Yuen Long has been nominated for a Spirit of Hong Kong Spirit of Culture Award. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Society

The Yuen Long woman keeping the flame of Hong Kong’s fish farming culture alive for future generations

  • Fung Heung-lan has been running a farm with her husband for many years and helps promote the preservation of the city’s fish ponds
Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fung Heung-lan, 70, a fish farmer in Tai Sang Wai, Yuen Long has been nominated for a Spirit of Hong Kong Spirit of Culture Award. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kathleen Ho and Stan Shea, from the Bloom Association, pictured with volunteers pose for a photograph on a junk boat at Sai Kung Pier, want to see a wider appreciation of fish in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Health & Environment

Hong Kong marine life under-valued, says Bloom Association boss, who wants fish to be seen as more than just food

  • Environmentalists are mapping populations of reef fish in bid to increase the number of protected areas around Hong Kong
  • Volunteers diving deep to showcase the oceans to help preserve them for generations
Topic |   City Weekend
Stephanie Tsui

Stephanie Tsui  

Published: 10:15am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:49pm, 8 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kathleen Ho and Stan Shea, from the Bloom Association, pictured with volunteers pose for a photograph on a junk boat at Sai Kung Pier, want to see a wider appreciation of fish in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.