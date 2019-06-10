(Left to right) Academics Petula Ho, Pamela Tsui, and Minnie Li, who have established Gender and Sexual Justice in Action. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Beyond #MeToo: three Hong Kong academics’ quest to challenge sexist attitudes in society and encourage victims to speak up
- Gender and Sexual Justice in Action, launched by Dr Minnie Li, Professor Petula Ho and Pamela Tsui, aims to be a ‘microscope that detects gender injustice in all settings’
- Li came to prominence last year when she detailed the sexual harassment she had endured over the course of seven years in her church
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
(Left to right) Academics Petula Ho, Pamela Tsui, and Minnie Li, who have established Gender and Sexual Justice in Action. Photo: K.Y. Cheng