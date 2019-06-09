People cross a street in Central, Hong Kong’s main business district. Photo: Fung Chang
Labour secretary says Hong Kong government study into role overwork and exhaustion play in sudden deaths will be released next year
- Law Chi-kwong says in blog post his department has commissioned Occupational Safety and Health Council to investigate cases of sudden death
- Law acknowledges Hongkongers work long hours and that physical exhaustion is a concern, with more than 100 people in city succumbing to related deaths each year
Topic | Health and wellness
People cross a street in Central, Hong Kong’s main business district. Photo: Fung Chang