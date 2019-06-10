Lawyer Sarah Ko was unhappy with the service provided by a matchmaking firm. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Matchmaking service clients looking for Mr Right but finding nothing but unhappiness
- One client says she never met any men who fitted the bill for her
- Consumer Council received 64 complaints from both men and women in 2018 – a 56 per cent jump from previous year
Jane Wong, 33, is shocked to discover that the clinic where she has received just one of three HPV vaccine doses is closed. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong clinic run by AMH Medical Diagnostic Group that is under investigation for its sourcing of HPV vaccine closes down in Yau Ma Tei
- Customers demand refunds for the anticancer vaccine, which sole manufacturer insists it did not supply to the group
- Two people arrested but the company previously insisted the Gardasil 9 injections they offered were genuine
