Along the River During Qingming Festival is set to reach new audiences through an interactive experience in Hong Kong this summer.
Hong Kong to showcase Zhang Zeduan’s classic Along the River During the Qingming Festival in immersive digital experience at AsiaWorld-Expo
- Interactive exhibition of 12th century classic, hailed as China’s Mona Lisa, includes virtual boat ride in the Song dynasty city it depicts
- A Journey Through Springtime Along the River is co-organised by Hong Kong Palace Museum and runs for four weeks this summer
Topic | Art
