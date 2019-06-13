Channels

Reverse migration has helped shape Hong Kong, where there are now an estimated 300,000 Canadians. But thousands are now crossing the Pacific again and heading back to Canada, as double-reverse migrants, or re-returnees. Graphic: SCMP
Society

Thousands of Hong Kong-born people move back to Canada, once again reversing a migration that has shaped cities across the Pacific

  • Canada’s Hong Kong-born population has increased for the first time since 1996, upending a flow that resulted in 300,000 Canadians living in the autonomous city
  • Academics say political upheaval, personal factors and the ageing of Canadians in Hong Kong are behind the new phenomenon of double-reverse migration
Topic |   Canada
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 1:43am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:11am, 13 Jun, 2019

