Reverse migration has helped shape Hong Kong, where there are now an estimated 300,000 Canadians. But thousands are now crossing the Pacific again and heading back to Canada, as double-reverse migrants, or re-returnees. Graphic: SCMP
Thousands of Hong Kong-born people move back to Canada, once again reversing a migration that has shaped cities across the Pacific
- Canada’s Hong Kong-born population has increased for the first time since 1996, upending a flow that resulted in 300,000 Canadians living in the autonomous city
- Academics say political upheaval, personal factors and the ageing of Canadians in Hong Kong are behind the new phenomenon of double-reverse migration
Topic | Canada
