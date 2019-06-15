Channels

Kwok Hoi-ling shows off her championship belts during a break from training in Mong Kok this month. Photo: Edmond So
Muay Thai champion Kwok Hoi-ling from Hong Kong finds learning to never give up is the sport’s biggest prize

  • The 25-year-old only took up the sport as a teenager to lose weight, but now has at least five major titles
  • Kwok hopes to add to the tally at next month’s world championships in Thailand
Topic |   City Weekend
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Published: 11:00am, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 15 Jun, 2019

Sasha Palatnikov poses with his coach after winning the AFC middleweight title. Photos: Handout
Now a world champion, Sasha Palatnikov wants to make more MMA history for Hong Kong in the UFC

  • The 30-year-old becomes first Hong Kong-born MMA world champion with AFC middleweight title win in South Korea
  • Palatnikov wants to put his city on the MMA map and inspire a new generation of champions
Topic |   Mixed Martial Arts in Hong Kong
Nicolas Atkin

Nicolas Atkin  

Published: 8:00am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:11am, 12 Jun, 2019

