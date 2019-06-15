Kwok Hoi-ling shows off her championship belts during a break from training in Mong Kok this month. Photo: Edmond So
Muay Thai champion Kwok Hoi-ling from Hong Kong finds learning to never give up is the sport’s biggest prize
- The 25-year-old only took up the sport as a teenager to lose weight, but now has at least five major titles
- Kwok hopes to add to the tally at next month’s world championships in Thailand
Topic | City Weekend
Sasha Palatnikov poses with his coach after winning the AFC middleweight title. Photos: Handout
Now a world champion, Sasha Palatnikov wants to make more MMA history for Hong Kong in the UFC
- The 30-year-old becomes first Hong Kong-born MMA world champion with AFC middleweight title win in South Korea
- Palatnikov wants to put his city on the MMA map and inspire a new generation of champions
Topic | Mixed Martial Arts in Hong Kong
