Photographer Dick Lau with some of the pictures that feature in his Return series. Photo: Felix Wong
Photographer gives elderly a lasting memory they can take to their graves
- Dick Lau was approached to do funeral portraits and turned the idea into something else entirely
- Project took three years and plenty of travelling as he granted clients’ wishes to have dream backdrop as part of a family photo
