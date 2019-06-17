The five nominees (from left to right), Cissy Lu, Alex Yu, Francisca Lam, Dickson Yau, and Sana Khuller. Photo: Tory Ho
Innovative approach to education earns five teens a Spirit of Hong Kong Award nomination
- Group part of Youth Leadership Team at Support! International Foundation
- The five focused on making learning English easier and more accessible for less privileged children in the city
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
The five nominees (from left to right), Cissy Lu, Alex Yu, Francisca Lam, Dickson Yau, and Sana Khuller. Photo: Tory Ho