Gilly Wong, chief executive of the Consumer Council, at the council’s headquarters in North Point on Monday. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s Consumer Council warns local travellers against online visa scams from fake government websites
- Websites posing as official government sites vastly overcharge Hongkongers seeking online visas
- At least 30 complaints over such scams since 2016, according to council
