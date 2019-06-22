Sam Dubberley, manager of Amnesty International’s digital verification corps, is helping to train a network of student researchers. Photo: Edmond So
Amnesty International launches new global network of researchers to deploy digital verification for human rights, with HKU students involved
- Network of students uses digital tools to authenticate video footage and data to help bring human rights abusers to justice
- Hong Kong chosen in part because of city’s reputation for human rights
Topic | City Weekend
Sam Dubberley, manager of Amnesty International’s digital verification corps, is helping to train a network of student researchers. Photo: Edmond So