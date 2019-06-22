Channels

Sam Dubberley, manager of Amnesty International’s digital verification corps, is helping to train a network of student researchers. Photo: Edmond So
Society

Amnesty International launches new global network of researchers to deploy digital verification for human rights, with HKU students involved

  • Network of students uses digital tools to authenticate video footage and data to help bring human rights abusers to justice
  • Hong Kong chosen in part because of city’s reputation for human rights
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Published: 10:15am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:15am, 22 Jun, 2019

Sam Dubberley, manager of Amnesty International’s digital verification corps, is helping to train a network of student researchers. Photo: Edmond So
