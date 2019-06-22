Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

‘John Outsider’ will be giving his humorous take on being an asylum seeker in Hong Kong at the ‘Comedy without Borders’ show. Photo: Fiona Sun
Society

Finding light in the darkest of times provides comic relief for one Hong Kong outsider

  • Asylum seeker ‘John Outsider’ will share his humorous take on the darker side of being a refugee in the city
  • Iranian who fled his country after 2009 Green Movement will perform at Comedy without Borders show
Topic |   City Weekend
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Published: 3:30pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:30pm, 22 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

‘John Outsider’ will be giving his humorous take on being an asylum seeker in Hong Kong at the ‘Comedy without Borders’ show. Photo: Fiona Sun
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.