The development will create all-weather walkways, community facilities, shops, restaurants and car parks under the park. Photo: Shutterstock.
Kowloon Park underground zone ‘should boost local brands’ say Hong Kong legislators
- Lawmakers back plan for a 538,000 sq ft, three-storey space under Tsim Sha Tsui site
- But they say the plan can be improved, and it should link to the nearby cultural district
Topic | Urban planning
The development will create all-weather walkways, community facilities, shops, restaurants and car parks under the park. Photo: Shutterstock.