Press associations “strongly condemned” treatment of a video journalist at a rally outside Justice Place on Thursday. Photo: Twitter
Hong Kong journalist groups rebuke protesters for harassing TVB cameraman at anti-extradition rally
- Hong Kong Journalists Association criticises protesters for ‘serious infringement of press freedom’
- Some activists consider TVB’s coverage of protests too conservative and uncritical of government
