Li Ka-shing helped found Shantou University in his hometown 38 years ago. Photo: Imaginechina
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s influence threatened at Shantou University, which he helped found
- Hong Kong’s richest man has given more than HK$10 billion to the international-minded school in his hometown
- But he was set to miss a graduation ceremony for the first time in 18 years, and his son has been asked to leave the governing council
