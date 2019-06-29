Nauman Muhmmad Rashad, a refugee at his home in Nai Wai, Tuen Mun. Photo: Sam Tsang
Facing poverty, precarity and unable to work, asylum seekers and their families in Hong Kong remain trapped in limbo as they long for a dignified life
- Around 7,000 people claiming protection from persecution or torture currently live in city, waiting for their applications to be processed
- Successful applicants must be resettled elsewhere, as Hong Kong is not signatory to 1951 UN Refugee Convention
