Journalist turned university lecturer, Bonnie Chiu, pictured at Baptist University in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
How a Hong Kong mother overcame a difficult pregnancy and prejudice to raise a happy family
- Strangers blamed former broadcast journalist Bonnie Chiu for her daughter’s facial birthmark
- Chiu and her husband made difficult decision to keep both twins despite danger of one suffering brain damage
Topic | City Weekend
Journalist turned university lecturer, Bonnie Chiu, pictured at Baptist University in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Jonathan Wong