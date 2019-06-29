Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Journalist turned university lecturer, Bonnie Chiu, pictured at Baptist University in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Society

How a Hong Kong mother overcame a difficult pregnancy and prejudice to raise a happy family

  • Strangers blamed former broadcast journalist Bonnie Chiu for her daughter’s facial birthmark
  • Chiu and her husband made difficult decision to keep both twins despite danger of one suffering brain damage
Topic |   City Weekend
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 8:30am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:30am, 29 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Journalist turned university lecturer, Bonnie Chiu, pictured at Baptist University in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.