A human trafficking victim in Wan Chan. Hong Kong’s approach to the crime has caused tensions between the US Department of State and the city over the former’s report. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
United States using Hong Kong as 'pawn' in China relations, says labour minister, in angry reaction to US State Department's ‘unfair’ assessment of city's human trafficking record
- The city’s labour chief tears into American criticism accusing Hong Kong of not investigating crimes properly
- Dr Law Chi-kwong also vows to do more to protect domestic helpers and employers encountering rogue agencies
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
