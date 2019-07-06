Ken Yuen, owner of the cafe, aims to teach people about hedgehog behaviour, and put off potential owners not totally committed to the task. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s home of hedgehogs Kuri Cafe follows the paws of dog and cat-themed venues, but warns prickly creatures are not play pals
- Coffee shop in Kowloon Bay houses 13 pygmy hedgehogs in separate section with no-touching policy
- Owners hope to educate potential pet owners on burden of looking after the spiky species
Topic | City Weekend
