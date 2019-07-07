Photographers wear helmets at a police press conference on June 13, in protest against the force’s handling of the media during clashes the night before. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Press freedom in Hong Kong ‘at its worst’ with journalists attacked and berated by police and protesters on both sides of extradition bill clashes
- New low for media freedom, says Hong Kong Journalists Association, as it publishes annual report
- Union predicts situation will decline further, on the back of protest abuse, self-censorship and visa issues
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
A pro-police rally outside the government headquarters in Tamar attracts thousands of people. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police supporters turn out in force to counter extradition bill protests, but clash with rivals and assault journalists
- Organisers say 165,000 join counter protest – police put number at 53,000
- Multiple confrontations reported, as well as abuse and harassment of journalists
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
