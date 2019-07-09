An officer escorts a woman away from angry protesters in Tuen Mun Park who are decrying niosy and indecent performances by ‘dama’ entertainers, mostly mainlanders. Photo: Felix Wong
It’s curtains for mainland ‘dama’ singers in Tuen Mun Park as Hong Kong authorities announce zone closure after protest against noise pollution and indecency
- District council to shut down designated public areas for performers after weekend rally draws thousands, with call for better rules enforcement
- Entertainers accused of blaring music ‘no one wants to hear’ and even sex with park-goers
Topic | Hong Kong culture
