Wah Yee Tang Bakery in Sheung Wan started making anti-extradition mooncakes on Monday. The one above is written with “no withdrawal, no dispersal”. Photo: Facebook
Society

Hong Kong bakery finds success with anti-extradition mooncakes and cookies – but police supporters bite back

  • Wah Yee Tang Bakery in Sheung Wan has sold out of pro-protest baked goods – and left customers clamouring for more
  • But police supporters call to boycott the shop because ‘the products will lead youngsters astray’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Published: 5:34pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:09pm, 11 Jul, 2019

The Vietnamese-American singers who lent their voices to the ‘Sea of Black’ project, with Mai Thanh Son on the far left. Photo: Handout
Society

An ode to Hong Kong’s extradition bill protesters, penned by Vietnamese-American dissidents

  • Sea of Black started life as a melody inspired by the ‘umbrella movement’ of 2014, but it wasn’t until this year that it got all its lyrics – and title
  • The song draws parallels between Hong Kong and Vietnam, which has been a one-party communist state since the end of the war there in 1975
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Published: 7:00am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:22pm, 11 Jul, 2019

The Vietnamese-American singers who lent their voices to the ‘Sea of Black’ project, with Mai Thanh Son on the far left. Photo: Handout
